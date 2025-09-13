Driver shot multiple times in Midlothian near Wegmans, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was shot multiple times along a busy road in Midlothian near the Wegmans shopping center on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to Midlothian Turnpike and Stone Village Way just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to emergency communications logs.

"Sources are telling me a man was driving down the road. My source tells me he was on the phone with a loved one... and she heard shots fired and called police," Burkett said. "My sources tell me the guy that was driving this car was hit multiple times."

Burkett said forensics officers were gathering evidence from a red Honda in the turn lane into Stone Village across from Wegmans.

"You can see the windows have been shot out or have marks where the shooting happened on both sides of the car," Burkett said.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube