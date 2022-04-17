Watch
Police: Man robbed Chesterfield gas station

Posted at 9:08 PM, Apr 16, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a gas station in Chesterfield County Saturday evening.

Police said the crime happened at the Amoco at 11531 Midlothian Turnpike around 6:10 p.m.

"A suspect entered the business, passed a note, and demanded money from the store employee," officers said. "The suspect then went behind the counter and retrieved an undisclosed amount of money from the register. "

Police said the man ran from the store.

No one was injured, according to officers.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build between 20 to 25 years old.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with an Anime character on the front and a black ski mask, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

