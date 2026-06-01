Virginia deputy's alleged killer captured in North Carolina: 'Thank you'

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Michael Timothy Puckett, the suspect wanted in the killing of Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt, has been captured, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced late Sunday.

Puckett was apprehended in Surry County, North Carolina — less than 20 miles from Cana, Virginia, where he allegedly shot and killed Deputy Utt and wounded a second deputy during a welfare check call Friday night.

"Thank you to all neighboring law enforcement agencies and the entire community for your assistance in the capture," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

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The arrest brings to an end a multi-day manhunt that drew resources from the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service and multiple local and state agencies. A combined reward of up to $60,000 had been offered for information leading to Puckett's arrest — $50,000 from the FBI and $10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Puckett was facing an aggravated murder charge in Virginia in connection with Deputy Utt's death.

Deputy Utt joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 2023 after serving his country in the military. Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp remembered him as a devoted public servant.

"Deputy Utt was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished family member, friend, and respected member of our law enforcement family. His service, courage, and dedication will not be forgotten," Kemp said.

Cody Ray Hiatt knew Utt personally and said the news was difficult to process.

"Logan, you know, he's came over to my house a few times and even gave me a ride up here at T&M. And he's always been a jolly officer when I knew him and stuff like that, and it was just crazy. I mean, just think he got shot, I mean, that's rattling," Hiatt said.

Kemp said the county has "suffered an unimaginable loss."

"Please keep his wife, children, family, friends, and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers," Kemp said.

Additional details about the circumstances of Puckett's capture have not yet been released.

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