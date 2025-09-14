Man missing from Chesterfield assisted living last seen Saturday afternoon, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen at an assisted facility in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police said Michael Masterson was last seen by staff around 3 p.m. at the Ginter Hall South assisted living facility located at 11300 Mall Court.

Masterson, who was reported missing around 8:40 p.m., is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He walked away wearing a white t-shirt, light brown pants and Skechers sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on Masterson's whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

