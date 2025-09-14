Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man missing from Chesterfield assisted living last seen Saturday afternoon, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Michael Masterson
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen at an assisted facility in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police said Michael Masterson was last seen by staff around 3 p.m. at the Ginter Hall South assisted living facility located at 11300 Mall Court.

Masterson, who was reported missing around 8:40 p.m., is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He walked away wearing a white t-shirt, light brown pants and Skechers sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on Masterson's whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

More Chesterfield news

