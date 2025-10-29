Monacan earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after comeback victory

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Monacan Chiefs proved last week that games aren't over until the final whistle blows, mounting a comeback from a nearly three-score deficit to secure a victory over Clover Hill that earned them the CBS 6 Week 9 High School Football Team of the Week award.

Monacan beats Clover Hill 29-26

"I had to think long and hard about it, but I just told them that we're an uptempo team and there's no reason we can't come out in the second half and put 25, 26, 29 points, whatever the case may be," said coach Justin Akers. "And they did. They came out the second half and we were going and going and going, and the result ended up exactly what we were expecting."

Akers said all three of the team's victories so far this season have come down to the end.

"It just shows that these guys have bought in. They have the grit. They have the tenacity. They haven't given up the entire year, even though we've had games that we were on the wrong side of, never once have these kids given up, which is why we're in the situation we're in right now," Akers said.

With two more games remaining in the season, the Chiefs have the opportunity to reach a 5-5 record.

