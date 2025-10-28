Man stabbed then carjacked in McDonald's parking lot; arrest made

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing someone and stealing their vehicle in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The crime happened outside a McDonald's, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police responded to a stabbing along the 15700 block of Woods Edge Road at approximately 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

There officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in a parking lot.

The suspect, 53-year-old John G. Watkins of Richmond, fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, according to police.

While leaving, Watkins crashed into another vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, and the stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Watkins at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators said Watkins and the victim knew each other.

Watkins is charged with malicious wounding, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing and hit and run.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.