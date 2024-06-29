How Metro Richmond Zoo honored first responders who helped save animals

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Metro Richmond Zoo is honoring those who helped save the lives of dozens of animals during a fire.

The facility hosted a first responders appreciation event last Friday for Chesterfield Fire and EMS firefighters who worked during the blaze, which damaged several zoo buildings on June 4 last year.

Local News PHOTOS: Fire engulfs buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The firefighters and their families visited the zoo, stayed for dinner and met some of the animals saved that night, officials said.

"Our zoo director and animal care manager shared stories from that night and expressed personal gratitude," officials with the facility said. "We showed photos of the finished buildings and watched videos of the fire."

A plaque and banner signed by zoo team members was also presented to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Wayne Bowen for the department.

Zoo officials said they have come a long way since that night, and it was nice to reunite under happier circumstances one year later.

