Memorial service for slain Bridgewater College officers calls for unity

RICHMOND, Va. -- At Monroe Park on VCU's campus on Monday night, there was a theme of unity and prayer, with the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general asking Virginians to come together and pray for the officers killed last week at Bridgewater College.

“There's an ill wind flowing through our nation and Commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears. “There's a wickedness about it and we have to get together and love each other again."

They were brothers in arms, who Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, "ran towards danger. Not away from it!"

The slain officers were also brothers in life.

"The bravery and sacrifice they made to protect the students and faculty," said Youngkin.

Officer John Painter and officer J.J. Jefferson were remembered Monday night in the heart of Richmond, two hours from Bridgewater college's campus.

Photos shared with WTVR Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (left) and Campus Police Officer John Painter (right) have been identified as the victims in a shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, February 1.

"We remember these friends and incredible officers,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “These quiet heroes."

The two men were shot to death in the line of duty last week. Crime Insider sources said that the man arrested for their murders, now identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was squatting on campus.

"I haven’t really been keeping up with the news, but this has opened my eyes you know,” said VCU sophomore Ethan Ternan. “It’s a shame what has happened, but I’m glad the governor is here paying his respects."

Unity, faith and love were three words heard over and over.

"Prayer is what we need, but we also need action, and faith without works is dead,” said J.J. Minor, president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Another message faith leaders want for students and parents to hear is an end to two words that cause enormous anxiety - active shooter.

"My prayer is no parent gets that call,” said Rev. Joe Ellison. “We’ve seen too many here in the Commonwealth and across the country."

Those at Monday's memorial service said in a country that seems divided, peace and compassion are a big part of the healing process.

"God you can blow your wind of unity across the aisle of blue and red and bring this country together, said Ellison. “You taught us to pray oh lord. Your kingdom come. Thy will be done. On Earth, as it is in Heaven."

CBS6 also learned that a joint funeral service will be held for the two slain officers. The service for officers Painter and Jefferson will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at James Madison University, which is just about 20 minutes north of Bridgewater.

The memorial service will be open to the public.