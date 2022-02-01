Bridgewater College orders students to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- One person was taken into police custody after an active shooter was reported on the campus of Bridgewater College, near Harrisonburg, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon.

A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following an active shooter alert at Bridgewater College on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Lin. @DNRnews https://t.co/C5w7DlGOs1 pic.twitter.com/TQPV7A9oMW — Ian Munro - Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) February 1, 2022

"[The] situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are," the Bridgewater College Twitter account advised. "For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings. Do not be alarmed. listen to officers' instructions."

The account encouraged students to text their loved ones to let them know they were OK.

The initial campus alert was sent at about 1:24 p.m.

About 2,000 students attend Bridgewater College.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.