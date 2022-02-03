Church service held for 'dynamic duo' killed at Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- A special church service was held on Wednesday night to honor the two Bridgewater College officers who were killed in a shooting on campus on Tuesday.

School president David W. Bushman identified the slain officers as campus police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48.

He said the campus was mourning the loss of the well-known and well-loved officers. In a statement, Bushman said the two were known as "the dynamic duo” and that Painter was the best man at Jefferson’s wedding this year.

A few dozen people along with a few officers showed up looking to faith for answers.

Officer Painter was formerly the police chief in the town of Grottes. He began his career as an officer there in 2001 and was police chief from 2006 until his retirement in 2019.

The mayor of Grottes, Jo Plaster, described him as a community policeman, a figure who was warm, caring and approachable.

"Even though he held that high, authoritative figure as chief, you never felt intimidated, you always felt like you could talk to him."

For Plaster and many others, words aren't coming easy right now. Many are finding it hard to come to terms with the tragedy that took place.

"He made a streak on many people's lives. And he affected us in a very, very good way. And it's officers like him that you really, really appreciate."

It's a community that is now turning to each other and their faith to cope, heal and try to gain understanding.

"We are shaken by the experience. But yet we are strengthened by your presence with us even now."

On Thursday, a law enforcement procession returning officers Painter and Jefferson home from Roanoke will take place around 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.