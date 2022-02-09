Memorial service set for Bridgewater College officers killed in campus shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hundreds are expected to attend a memorial service for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.

Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder.

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend the service.

It is being held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

