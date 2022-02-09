Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial service set for Bridgewater College officers killed in campus shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Cosner/Courtesy of Bridgewater College via AP
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a gunman shot and killed the two campus officers, prompting a protracted campus lockdown and search before the suspect was apprehended, state police and school officials said. <br/><br/>
Virginia College Lockdown
Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 07:45:17-05

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hundreds are expected to attend a memorial service for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.

Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder.

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend the service.

It is being held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers