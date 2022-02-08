Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-mast for Bridgewater College officers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered that flags be flown at half-mast on Wednesday to honor the two officers killed in a shooting at Bridgewater College.

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as we gather to memorialize the heroic lives, service and sacrifice of the officers lost in the February 1st tragedy at Bridgewater College.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

Bridgewater College officers John Painter, 55, and J.J. Jefferson, 48, were both killed in a shooting on Bridgewater College's campus on February 1.

A memorial service for Painter and Jefferson will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at James Madison University which is about 20 minutes north of Bridgewater.

The memorial service will be open to the public.