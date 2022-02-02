Bridgewater College shooting suspect attended school 5 years ago

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Alexander Wyatt Campbell, the 27-year-old man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers Tuesday, was a former student who attended the school five years ago, according to officials with the college.

Campbell was a student from 2013 through 2017 and ran with their track and cross country teams, according to a spokesperson for Bridgewater College. However, that official did not say if he graduated.

A athletics department bio page that has since been removed said Campbell came from Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County. A spokesperson for the school system said a person with the same name graduated from Patrick Henry in 2013.

Bridgewater College Alexander Wyatt Campbell, the 27-year-old man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers, was a former student who attended the school five years ago, according to officials with the college. These photos from the 2015-2016 Eagles Athletics website show Campbell.



Court records in Rockingham County show a man with the same name and birthdate was charged in June 2017 for trespassing at the school's Kline Campus Center after he had already been banned.

Online records indicated Campbell was found guilty and sentenced to 20 days with a year's probation.

A spokesperson for the college said they could not share details as to why Campbell had been banned.

A Hanover County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the department served an arrest warrant at Campbell's home for the 2017 case. Campbell also was charged with an improper lane change in Hanover County in 2020.

Apart from those two cases, Hanover deputies said they have had no other interactions with Campbell.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew went to the Ashland address listed in the court documents. The home couldn't be seen from the road and no trespassing signs were posted. Additionally, attempts to reach possible family members by phone were unsuccessful.

Campbell’s mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch Wednesday that her son needed help.

“My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him,” Cheryl Campbell said. “I’m sorry for what has happened. I could not prevent it.”

“This is a very hard time for Wyatt and his family and for the families that he has affected,” she said through tears. “It is not about gun control. It is not. ...It is about mental illness and how we have no control over that, the way society is right now. I can’t help my son.”

Todd Stone, a legal analyst for WTVR CBS 6, said investigators will focus on several things as they look into Campbell, including his state of mind at the time and reasons for what he allegedly did.

"There's so many questions at play here," Stone said. "The prosecutors want to be able to rule out an insanity defense in the future by asking him questions now to make sure he understands the nature and consequences of his acts, to make sure that he was in control of himself at that time."

Stone said investigators will be searching his electronics to see what, if any, planning happened or if Campbell was talking with anyone. They will also look for any witnesses who may have come across him prior to the shooting.

Photos shared with WTVR Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (left) and Campus Police Officer John Painter (right) have been identified as the victims in a shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, February 1.

Campbell was taken into police custody just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, state police said in a news conference on Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police said Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson and Campus Police Officer John Painter responded to a call for a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall at Bridgewater College. After a brief interaction, the suspect opened fire, shooting both officers. Campbell then fled the scene on foot.

A man fitting Campbell's description was found on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. Campbell then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, also located in the town of Bridgewater. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police said that Campbell was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. At this time, police are still working to determine if Campbell was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Campbell has been charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.

The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.