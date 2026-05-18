Man killed in Westmoreland County ATV crash, Virginia State Police say

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened along Rose Tucker Road, half a mile west of Tucker Hill Road, on Saturday night.



Troopers were called to the area at 8:12 p.m. Once on scene, they found a single-vehicle wreck involving a 2022 Can-Am Renegade 1000R X MR four-wheeler.

The initial investigation indicates the ATV was heading east when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, a news release says.

Melvin Jerome-Sterling Lawson, 41, of Spotsylvania County, was ejected from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet," state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Melvin Jerome-Sterling Lawson to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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