Matoaca football coach Fred Stoots steps down to become athletic director at new Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Matoaca head football coach Fred Stoots is stepping down to become the athletic director for the new West Area High School in Chesterfield County.

Stoots confirmed the move to CBS 6 Sports over the weekend.

In four seasons as head coach, Stoots went 27-19, leading the Warriors to three playoff appearances and the program's first state semifinal in nearly two decades.

Before becoming head coach, Stoots served as the team's offensive line coach. He took over the program from Jay Parker.

West Area High School is projected to open in 2027.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

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