Meet Lila Bradley: The 8-year-old battling a rare cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — 8-year-old Lila Bradley glided through the pool at her first swim meet in over a year, following 10 months of cancer treatment.

Last September, Lila started experiencing blood in her urine.

In November, she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma that had metastasized from the bladder to the lungs and the diaphragm.

"She was a healthy child," shared Lila's mom Erin. "There was no indication."

Lila started treatment almost immediately at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Her family has spent the last 10 months driving from Williamsburg to Richmond for chemotherapy weekly.

"You can't eat," Lila explained. "You get tired really fast."

"It was difficult at first," Bradley said. "Just with the diagnosis, but everyone here, they know what they're doing."

Doctors like Jordyn Griffin work everyday to not only help heal pediatric cancer patients like Lila but to celebrate small victories along the way.

"Getting to walk them through some of the scariest moments in their life but also being there when their child rings that bell, or they hear that the scans are better or that the labs come back looking better is just a joy and a pleasure," Griffin explained.

Last September, the Bradleys weren’t thinking about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but they are proof that while very rare, childhood cancer can happen to anyone and sharing stories of tiny warriors and advocating for their care can make all the difference.

"There's not enough research and funding," Bradley said.

"We just want our community to know that there are children who are out there fighting cancer, that there are families that are truly the superheroes in the communities that are there supporting them to make sure we get these kids what they need, to make sure that we ensure they grow up to live long, healthy lives," Griffin said.

Lila is finally back in school and is set to start maintenance for her cancer next month. She hopes to be completely cancer-free by April.

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