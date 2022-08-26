Mechanicsville principal apologizes for 'critical oversight' amid football hazing investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The principal of Mechanicsville High School sent an email late Thursday to parents of football players at the school apologizing for the "critical oversight" of "not sending more formal communication sooner regarding the misconduct concerns."

Principal Charles Stevens began his email with the apology one day after CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte reported the school suspended both its varsity and JV football teams until further notice as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations of hazing within the program.

The Mustangs have not practiced at all this week, sources told CBS 6 Sports. Some of the allegations go back as many as four years, those sources shared with CBS 6.

On Friday, sources shared with CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit the alleged assaults involved a broomstick.

Stevens sent the email after some parents said they were not told why practices had been canceled, and what was going on with the team.

"While I understand that you are anxious for answers and a resolution, please understand that I am still very limited in what I can share given the ongoing investigations - both by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and our own. Although I do not yet know what the investigations will reveal – and the outcome will inform what next steps may be necessary – I understand that this entire situation is upsetting for many reasons," Stevens wrote.

He also said the school's goal is to "get our student-athletes back on the field as quickly as possible," but he added that can't occur until the investigation concludes.

Stevens said the school "will work to establish a positive, supportive culture for the entire football program" as they move forward.

"If you have specific questions regarding your student or if your student needs additional support during this difficult and uncertain time, please email me at cestevens@hcps.us and I will follow up with you," Stevens continued.

"We were alerted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office of these concerns, which were reported anonymously, on Friday evening," a Hanover County Schools spokesperson shared Wednesday. "We take these claims seriously, and we have been fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office from the outset of its investigation."

Mechanicsville High School Athletic Director Tripp Metzger also confirmed that the team will forfeit its opening game against Deep Run High School. That game was scheduled for Thursday night.

"We took immediate action by suspending all football practices, which remains in effect, while the investigation takes place," the statement from Hanover School continued. "We have also postponed all football games (JV and varsity) until further notice. Additionally, we are conducting a parallel investigation."

The school system indicated it has conducted "more than 60 interviews," as part of its investigation.

"While we are unable to divulge specific details available to us without jeopardizing the investigation and violating confidentiality laws involving juveniles, we can share that anyone found to be in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and/or School Board Policy will be held fully accountable," the statement concluded.

Mechanicsville Head Coach Shane Reynolds is in his first season with the team that went 2-8 last season under head coach Ryan Turnage.

