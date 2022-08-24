Mechanicsville suspends high school football amid Hanover Sheriff's investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Mechanicsville High School suspended both its varsity and JV football teams until further notice as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations of hazing within the program.

The Mustangs have not practiced at all this week, sources told CBS 6 Sports. Some of the allegations go back as many as four years, those sources also shared.

"We were alerted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office of these concerns, which were reported anonymously, on Friday evening," a Hanover County Schools spokesperson shared. "We take these claims seriously, and we have been fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office from the outset of its investigation."

Mechanicsville High School Athletic Director Tripp Metzger also confirmed that the team will forfeit its opening game against Deep Run High School. That game was scheduled for Thursday night.

"We took immediate action by suspending all football practices, which remains in effect, while the investigation takes place," the statement from Hanover School continued. "We have also postponed all football games (JV and varsity) until further notice. Additionally, we are conducting a parallel investigation."

The school system indicated it has conducted "more than 60 interviews," as part of its investigation.

"While we are unable to divulge specific details available to us without jeopardizing the investigation and violating confidentiality laws involving juveniles, we can share that anyone found to be in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and/or School Board Policy will be held fully accountable," the statement concluded.

Mechanicsville Head Coach Shane Reynolds is in his first season with the team that went 2-8 last season under head coach Ryan Turnage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.