McGuire declares victory in Virginia's 5th House District; but Perriello says it's too close to call

RICHMOND, Va. — Incumbent Republican Rep. John McGuire is declaring victory in the race to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District — but his opponent, Democrat and former Rep. Tom Perriello, says it's still too close to call.

AP

As of 12:15 a.m., the Associated Press had McGuire claiming 49.9% of the vote, and Perriello 48.35%, 97.4% counted by the AP.

McGuire declared victory to his supporters at a watch party in Charlottesville Tuesday night.

Just after midnight, Perriello — who represented the 5th District from 2009 to 2011 — released the following statement:

“The race for the 5th District is too close to call and every vote must be counted. We’re blown away by the enthusiasm we saw at the polls today, by surging support in rural areas and among African-American voters, and by the high number of same-day voter registrations. I am grateful to every voter and to every volunteer who helped get us this far. We must ensure all of the thousands of votes left to count, including those of our brave men and women in uniform serving overseas, are counted and every voice is heard.”

McGuire has served in the House of Representatives since 2025.

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District includes much of Southside Virginia, stretching from Charlottesville to the North Carolina border.

Click here to see updated election results.

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