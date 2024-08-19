Watch Now
Storm cancels first day of school for Maybeury Elementary in Henrico's West End

Man killed after tree falls on truck during severe storm in Virginia
Tuckahoe Storm Damage
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The severe storm that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands in Henrico's West End has canceled the first day of school for Maybeury Elementary School.

Officials with Henrico County Public Schools announced late Sunday that because the school was without power and uncertainty about the "estimated time of restoration" the first day of school would take place Tuesday.

Roughly 10,500 customers were without power as of 6:45 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. As of 10:45 p.m., that number had dropped to just over 8,200 customers. Most of the remaining outages, 8,008, were concentrated in Henrico.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:42 p.m. for a severe thunderstorm over Tuckahoe with radar-indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Meteorologists had warned that while not all areas would see storms, those that did pop up would have very heavy rain with the potential for localized flooding and strong, gusty winds. While the main threat was damaging winds, there was the possibility of some large hail as well.

In addition to downed trees and power lines, a man was killed when a tree fell onto his truck in a West End neighborhood.

Police began to receive numerous storm-related calls around 4:45 p.m. about severe weather, Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said.

Then just before 4:50 p.m., police responded to the call about a tree on a vehicle in the 800 block of Maybeury Drive in Tuckahoe.

"Upon arrival, an adult male was in a vehicle deceased from a large tree on top of a vehicle," police said.

The man’s name has not yet been released and no additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

