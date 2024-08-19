New for Henrico Schools: Phone policies, weapons scanners; and school bus route updates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico students will see several new initiatives on their first day of the 2024-2025 school year this Monday, including new student ID cards, cell phone containers, and weapons scanners at elementary schools. Henrico Schools leaders have been hard at work readying staff for new policies and procedures this summer, HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell said at an Aug. 8 Henrico School Board meeting. HCPS officials also have worked to hire more staff during the past few months, filling much-needed bus driver positions and adding more mental health care professionals.

