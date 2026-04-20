John Lennon and May Pang’s ‘Lost Weekend’ comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — They are some of the most iconic photographs in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. Now, Richmonders have a chance to experience them in person.

The exhibit "The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang" arrives in Richmond on Tuesday, April 21.

Pang was the lover and creative partner of John Lennon during his storied “Lost Weekend” period, which was about a year and a half in the 1970s when he was separated from Yoko Ono.

The pictures that Pang took of the former Beatle during that time are some of his most personal, including what might be the last ever photo of Lennon with Paul McCartney, and the only picture of Lennon putting his signature on the document that official dissolved The Beatles.

"The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang" can be seen Tuesday and Wednesday at anne’s Visual Art Studio gallery in the 200 block of West Broad Street. Pang herself will be there.

You can also catch a full interview with her on the next episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast.” That will be out later this week.



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