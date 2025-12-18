'Sharp-witted' Clover Hill graduate injured in Brown University shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Matthew Wang, a graduate and former class president of Clover Hill High School, was among nine people wounded in the Brown University mass shooting, making him the second Chesterfield County student victimized in the Rhode Island attack.

The freshman, who suffered two gunshot wounds in a classroom at the university on Saturday, is facing a long road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe created to assist with Wang's "ongoing treatment and rehabilitation."

"Matthew is known for his gregarious spirit, sharp wit, and incredible talent," the online fundraiser states. "He was preparing for his finals and looking forward to completing his first semester at Brown when this tragedy occurred. His friends and family are heartbroken, but they are also deeply grateful for the outpouring of compassion, prayers, and support from the community."

Wang served as class president of the Student Council Association during his senior year and was featured in a profile by the student newspaper.

He said Clover Hill "played a major part" in his development and sparked his interest in "economics and entrepreneurship."

"I hope not only to start my own business in a few years, but to also create nonprofit initiatives in Providence,” Wang told The Cavalier Chronicle in May.

An accomplished student, Wang also placed in the quarterfinals in last summer's National Speech & Debate Tournament in Iowa.

Wang said he was "very interested in pursuing Economics at Brown" in a July post on the university's Class of 2030 Instagram account.

"My favorite hobbies are sleeping in and doing nothing," he shared. "But outside of that, I also enjoy playing piano, video editing, VFX, reading, and diving into internet rabbit holes. I’m a huge gamer too (currently playing through Expedition 33!)," he shared.

Authorities searching for a shooter who attacked students at Brown University are asking for tips from people who might have video of the shooter potentially casing the area the week before the attack. The search for the shooter was in its fifth day on Wednesday.

The gunman killed MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Midlothian, Virginia, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan and who hoped to go to medical school; and Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Alabama who was very involved in her church and served as vice president of the Brown College Republicans.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said Wednesday that a third wounded student had been discharged, leaving five still hospitalized in stable condition and one in critical condition.

