Man arrested in connection to Ettrick shooting that left another man critically injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Ettrick last Friday that left another man critically injured, the Chesterfield County Police Department announced Thursday.

Officers were called to Fire Station No. 12 just after 12:05 p.m. that day after learning a shooting victim had been brought there by another individual, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Totty Street. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survived, police said in their update.

Detectives identified the suspect as Jonathan D. Morris, 22, of Chesterfield. He was arrested Wednesday.

Morris is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate. If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

