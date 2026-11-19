RICHMOND, Va. — The family of a Richmond man known as the “Bow Tied DJ” is asking for the public’s help finding him after relatives said they have been unable to reach him for more than 24 hours.

Ashley Harris said her brother, Matthew Davey, has been missing for more than a day and that his phone is turned off.

Provided to WTVR Matthew Davey

Harris said Davey left his dog alone at his apartment without making arrangements for someone to care for the animal, something she described as very unlike him.

“We are really worried about him and want to find him safe,” Harris wrote in a Facebook post asking people to help spread the word.

Harris said the family has contacted Richmond police and filed a missing persons report.

The family is asking anyone who sees Davey to call 911 and provide his location so officers can respond.

Anyone with information about Davey’s whereabouts can also contact Richmond police at 804-646-5100 or Bart Davey at 804-814-2175.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.