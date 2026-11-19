CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Canine Companions is searching for loving homes to raise puppies that will become service dogs, a need that could cut the two-year waitlist in half.

A nonprofit on a mission to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities is calling for volunteers to help raise the next generation of service dogs.

Canine Companions is looking for loving homes to raise puppies that will eventually become service dogs. The organization is experiencing what Jackie McCool calls a "puppy blizzard."

"We have a lot of puppies that are being born, and they need to have puppy raisers," McCool said.

On Wednesday, McCool and Maggie Tomlin led an information session in Chesterfield to spread the word about the critical need for volunteers.

"The goal today is to get the word out about the critical need for puppy raisers," McCool said.

The need is urgent, and more volunteers could dramatically shorten how long people wait to receive a service dog.

"The waitlist to receive a service dog is 2 years or longer, and if we could get more volunteer puppy raisers, we could get that down to 1.5 or maybe even 1 year," McCool said.

Wanted: Loving homes to raise future service dogs

Puppy raising is a volunteer role that lasts more than a year before the dog returns for advanced training.

"It's a volunteer position, so you're covering the dog's vet bills, um, at the end of that 16 or 18 months you, um, bring the dog back to Long Island and then it matriculates into another 6 months of training," McCool said.

After that additional training, raisers are invited back to see the results of their work.

"The trainers up there establish what the dog can do, then from that you'll be invited back. A graduation ceremony where you will meet the person who is receiving your dog that you raised," McCool said.

During the session, I watched the puppies show off the skills they have learned in just the past month, including a command called "up and under." Much of the early training lays the groundwork for the specialized work the dogs will eventually do.

"So the reason we teach touch is because when they get to professional training, the trainer will then take that and get it to where he's touching the handicap button with his paw, so we're just setting the foundation," McCool said.

Both McCool and Tomlin shared their personal experiences as puppy raisers. "I have had dogs that have gone to veterans, um, with PTSD just life-changing," McCool said.

The session also offered a glimpse for potential puppy parents like Christina and Harold Ellis. "Since I'm not like a physical therapist or, you know, a doctor, it's something that I can do to help someone's life be better," Christina Ellis said.

"I think it's kind of emotional. I mean all the good it can do and happiness and, and quality of life for somebody, it's pretty worthwhile," Harold Ellis said.

While a puppy raiser only has the dog briefly, McCool says the love shared has a lasting impact. "If we have more puppy raisers, we put more service dogs in the hands of the people that need them," McCool said.

"It's more independence for the person who receives this dog. They can get back out into the community," McCool said.

The organization's next information session is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. More information is available on the Canine Companions website.