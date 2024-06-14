Matoaca High School employee charged with possession of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Police say they have arrested and charged a Chesterfield County Public Schools employee with possession of child pornography.

Police say in February, they received a report that 47-year-old Michael R. Bourke was in possession of inappropriate images of several known juvenile females.

Bourke, is currently a instructional designer at Matoaca High School, knew the juvenile females while he was a teacher in North Carolina about 15 years ago according to police.

"After investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Bourke on June 12 for five counts of possession of child pornography," Chesterfield Police would write in a press release.

Bourke turned himself into authorities on June 12 and was released on a recognizance bond.

Police have been in contact with North Carolina investigators about offenses that may have occurred in that state.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

