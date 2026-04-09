Community mourns missing teen Marwa Barakzai after body found in Virginia lake

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A body recovered from Mariners' Lake in Newport News Monday, April 6, has been identified as 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai.

There had been an ongoing search effort underway for Barakzai, a Menchville High School student, who was reported missing last month.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said there are no immediate signs of foul play in connection to Barakzai's death.

Drew and his team spoke with the medical examiner, who stressed there were no signs of a struggle, strangulation, or sexual assault.

Due to the state of her body, Barakzai was identified through dental records.

Her remains were consistent with an individual who had been submerged for two-and-a-half to three weeks.

Barakzai disappeared on March 19.

About a week after she went missing, Drew reported that she had asked to be let off at a different bus stop than usual.

Police Chief Steve Drew on Marwa Barakzai's death

Becoming emotional at times, Drew recounted the department's efforts to find Barakzai.

"It had been my prayer, staying up late at night, getting briefed each morning," Drew said.

"She was 16 years old with her whole life ahead of her," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said. "This is not the outcome that any of us had hoped for."

The Peninsula Islamic Community Center first reported Barakzai's death Wednesday night in a social media post on behalf of the Barakzai family.

The center said details for her funeral will be shared soon.

"Please keep the family in your duas, respect their privacy, and avoid speculation," the center's post read.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.