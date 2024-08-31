Man seriously injured in shooting at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigating is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Highland Springs Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Cornett Street just after 3:45 p.m., according to Lt. Philip Johnakin with Henrico Police. That is at the Fairlawn Townhouses apartments.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said the victim was take to an area hospital with a "serious injury."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

"A crime scene was located and members of the Henrico Police are actively working the scene," Johnakin said.

Detectives with the department's Criminal Investigative Section were on the scene and conducting an investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.