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Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire on 3 co-workers at Northern Virginia rental facility, police say

Police: Manhunt underway for suspect who shot 3 coworkers at rental facility
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MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on three co-workers at a United Rental location Wednesday morning, leaving all three victims in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, identified as Marvin Grant, opened fire following a dispute with co-workers. Two victims were reportedly shot in the garage area, while a third was shot coming out of an office.

Watch: Manassas police address media after United Rental workplace shooting

All three victims are in critical condition at local hospitals.

Police described Grant as a light-skinned Black male, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. A photo was not provided.

Police say Grant may be driving a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla with temporary North Carolina tags.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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