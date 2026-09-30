Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire on 3 co-workers at Northern Virginia rental facility, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on three co-workers at a United Rental location Wednesday morning, leaving all three victims in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, identified as Marvin Grant, opened fire following a dispute with co-workers. Two victims were reportedly shot in the garage area, while a third was shot coming out of an office.

Watch: Manassas police address media after United Rental workplace shooting

All three victims are in critical condition at local hospitals.

Police described Grant as a light-skinned Black male, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. A photo was not provided.

Police say Grant may be driving a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla with temporary North Carolina tags.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.