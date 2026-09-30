Suspect arrested after North Avenue vape shop worker killed

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a vape shop employee found shot to death on the city's North Side last Saturday.

Detectives and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Justin Regis, 21, of Richmond, on Tuesday night without incident. He has been charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Regis is accused in the death of Abidine Boye, 30, of Richmond, who was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound inside a business in the 4200 block of North Avenue near Moss Side around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. A passerby had spotted Boye down inside the store and called police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources: Vape shop worker killed in Richmond Saturday morning

Crime Insider sources described the shooting as like an "execution."

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards credited community tips with helping detectives quickly identify and locate Regis.

"The arrest in this tragic homicide demonstrates the power of a community working together to bring justice to the victim's family and the entire city of Richmond," Edwards said. "I want to personally thank the members of our community who came forward with critical information that helped our detectives identify and locate the suspect. Our detectives acted swiftly and professionally, following up on those tips and locating and arresting the suspect without incident within hours. This outcome reflects both the dedication of our investigators and the strength of our partnership with the people we serve. We are grateful for the community's trust and its commitment to making Richmond safer."

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Division continue to investigate. Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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