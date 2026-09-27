Vape shop worker executed in Richmond Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after an employee was found dead at a vape shop on Richmond's North Side early Saturday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the store in the 4200 block of North Avenue near Moss Side around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a worker "down and unresponsive" with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the man was executed.

Detectives with the police department's Major Crimes Division are working the case.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.