Man killed was in busy Chesterfield road; driver remained at scene, police say

Police: Man walking killed in Chesterfield crash; driver remained at scene
Posted at 9:38 AM, Feb 04, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man walking was hit and killed by a car along a busy road in Chesterfield County Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before midnight after a Volkswagen Passat headed west hit the man in the road, Lt. Eric M. Hlava with Chesterfield Police said.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Hlava said.

"Police continue their investigation into this crash," Hlava said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

