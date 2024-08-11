Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Man shot at Henrico intersection; search for suspect underway

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 11
Henrico police officer injured in two-vehicle crash
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Highland Springs Sunday evening.

Police were called for a report about shooting at the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hawkes Lane just before 5:10 p.m., Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said. That is not far from the Newbridge Village, Coventry Gardens and Summerdale apartment complexes.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

"Officers remain in the immediate area searching for a possible suspect after information was received from community members," Howdyshell said. "The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating."

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats Police: Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting Denny Hamlin begins his bid for Richmond Raceway sweep A little "cooler" this week Middle school basketball phenom King Bacot hosts school supply giveaway

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone