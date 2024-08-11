Police: Man shot at Henrico intersection; search for suspect underway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Highland Springs Sunday evening.

Police were called for a report about shooting at the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hawkes Lane just before 5:10 p.m., Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said. That is not far from the Newbridge Village, Coventry Gardens and Summerdale apartment complexes.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

"Officers remain in the immediate area searching for a possible suspect after information was received from community members," Howdyshell said. "The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating."

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

