Man wounded at Richmond apartments was shot in leg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Northside late Saturday night.
Richmond Police were called to the 4100 block of North Avenue just after 10:50 p.m. The scene was at the Lincoln Mews Apartment Homes in the Washington Park neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot in the leg.
SCENE VIDEO: Man shot in leg at Northside apartments
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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