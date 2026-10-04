Man shot in leg on Azalea Avenue; police seek tips from Crime Stoppers

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue around 9:46 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.
His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
-
-
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.