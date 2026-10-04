Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Man shot in leg on Azalea Avenue; police seek tips from Crime Stoppers

A man was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS 6 News is Giving You A Voice: Meeting New People Every Day
CBS 6 News is Giving You A Voice: Meeting New People Every Day
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue around 9:46 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone