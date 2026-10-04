Man shot in leg on Azalea Avenue; police seek tips from Crime Stoppers

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue around 9:46 p.m. and transported to a local hospital.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.