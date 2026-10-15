Man seriously hurt after e-bike crash in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after an electric bike crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Buford Road. Chesterfield County Police said the man was attempting to perform a wheelie on the e-bike when he lost control, went over an embankment and crashed into the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy nearby.
The man was taken to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police also confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.
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