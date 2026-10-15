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Man seriously hurt after e-bike crash in Chesterfield County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2026
Chesterfield County e-bike crash
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after an electric bike crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Buford Road. Chesterfield County Police said the man was attempting to perform a wheelie on the e-bike when he lost control, went over an embankment and crashed into the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy nearby.

Chesterfield Co E-bike Crash

The man was taken to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police also confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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