Man seriously hurt after e-bike crash in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after an electric bike crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Buford Road. Chesterfield County Police said the man was attempting to perform a wheelie on the e-bike when he lost control, went over an embankment and crashed into the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy nearby.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

The man was taken to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police also confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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