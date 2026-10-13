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Man left seriously hurt after Fairfield Avenue shooting in Richmond

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on October 13
Fairfield Ave shooting
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man was left seriously hurt after a shooting Tuesday morning in Richmond, according to Virginia Statewide Incident sources.

The shooting was reported around 9:47 a.m. in the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue. Sources say officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released additional information about the victim or any potential suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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