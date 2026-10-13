Man left seriously hurt after Fairfield Avenue shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was left seriously hurt after a shooting Tuesday morning in Richmond, according to Virginia Statewide Incident sources.
The shooting was reported around 9:47 a.m. in the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue. Sources say officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released additional information about the victim or any potential suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.
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