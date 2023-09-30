Watch Now
Man killed found in street at Henrico townhomes, police say

Posted at 9:16 AM, Sep 30, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex Friday night.

Henrico Police were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road at the Staples Mill Townhomes just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check Saturday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

