Man hospitalized after stabbing in Petersburg; suspect detained

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Petersburg on Wednesday night, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents sources.
Sources say a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Old Street. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Authorities detained a man at the scene, sources confirmed. Additional details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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