Man hospitalized after stabbing in Petersburg; suspect detained

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Petersburg on Wednesday night, according to Virginia Statewide Incidents sources.

Sources say a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Old Street. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Authorities detained a man at the scene, sources confirmed. Additional details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.