Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dead after being shot in Richmond alley

items.[0].image.alt
CBS 6
Police investigate overnight shooting in Richmond
Posted at 7:02 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 19:02:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after he was shot in a Richmond alley on Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Richmond Police were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found an adult male in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers