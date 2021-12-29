Man dead after being shot in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after he was shot in a Richmond alley on Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Richmond Police were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found an adult male in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

