Man critically injured after shootout in Henrico neighborhood, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shootout in a Highland Springs neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the 400 block of Witchduck Court for a report of a shooting around 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

"It appears there was a shootout between two groups, multiple rounds being fired," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. "Fortunately, there was only one individual that was struck during this incident and we're hoping and praying that, you know, he's able to pull through."

Officials urged neighbors to "avoid the area if possible" as there was a "large law enforcement presence in the area."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube