Suspects in custody after man shot multiple times in Henrico home, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in East Highland Park in Henrico County Saturday night.

Henrico Police were called to the 2300 block on Johnson Place for a shooting inside a home at 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"Parties suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained at this time," police wrote in an email around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said the crime scene had been "stabilized" and that there was "no threat to the community."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.