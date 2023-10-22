Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Suspects in custody after man shot multiple times in Henrico home, police say

Man critically injured in Henrico shooting; police have suspects in custody
Henrico Police.png
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 11:07:09-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in East Highland Park in Henrico County Saturday night.

Henrico Police were called to the 2300 block on Johnson Place for a shooting inside a home at 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"Parties suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained at this time," police wrote in an email around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said the crime scene had been "stabilized" and that there was "no threat to the community."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Breezy again today with sunshine Hundreds take part in Richmond Heart Walk: 'I walk to save lives' More gusty breezes and sunshine for Sunday New Henrico scanners have discovered 4 weapons so far this school year Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday Rain ending, some weekend sunshine Here's how some Virginia school districts plan to address learning loss Why state, local taxes are waived on some products for shoppers this weekend Thieves target group that helps veterans: 'It is infuriating' Showers return Friday afternoon

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone