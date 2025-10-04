Man critically injured in Chesterfield house fire as crews battle flames

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured after being injured during a house fire in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 13300 block of Bailey Bridge Road just after midnight. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames throughout the home.

The man, who was inside the home at the time of the fire, was rushed to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Crews marked the fire under control in under an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.