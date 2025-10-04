Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man critically injured in Chesterfield house fire as crews battle flames

Firefighters responded just after midnight to find heavy flames throughout the home on Bailey Bridge Road.
Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Bailey Bridge Road House Fire
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured after being injured during a house fire in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 13300 block of Bailey Bridge Road just after midnight. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames throughout the home.

The man, who was inside the home at the time of the fire, was rushed to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Crews marked the fire under control in under an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

A sunny weekend with a warming trend Virginia federal workers brace for missed paychecks amid shutdown Threatening Texts: Attorney General candidate says he's sent messages he regrets Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone