Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mama and Baby Supplies Drive lets families 'pass it down'

Mama and Baby Supplies Drive lets families 'pass it down'
Posted at
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A free Mama and Baby Supply Drive hosted by Virginia Physicians for Women and Villa Advocacy Group was held Sunday in Chesterfield.

From diapers and wipes to formula and bottles, the drive lets families who had extra baby supplies donate them to other families in need.

"I think everybody's pretty blessed to have it," attendee Ricki Moretz said. "I think it's just very important because all this stuff is expensive and the community is very wide— people donated and gave all this stuff. So pass it down from one mom to the next. And obviously, when we're done with it, we're gonna pass it down as well."

If you want to help, you can find out how to donate on Villa Advocacy Group's website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Police: Woman killed, man injured at Chesterfield apartments Turning more humid again this week Person burned, dog dead after Chesterfield house fire 4 people, 20 animals without a place to stay after Chesterfield house fire

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone