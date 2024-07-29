Mama and Baby Supplies Drive lets families 'pass it down'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A free Mama and Baby Supply Drive hosted by Virginia Physicians for Women and Villa Advocacy Group was held Sunday in Chesterfield.

From diapers and wipes to formula and bottles, the drive lets families who had extra baby supplies donate them to other families in need.

"I think everybody's pretty blessed to have it," attendee Ricki Moretz said. "I think it's just very important because all this stuff is expensive and the community is very wide— people donated and gave all this stuff. So pass it down from one mom to the next. And obviously, when we're done with it, we're gonna pass it down as well."

If you want to help, you can find out how to donate on Villa Advocacy Group's website.



