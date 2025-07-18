Police ID man killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed in a crash along Bailey Bridge Road in Chesterfield County on Thursday evening.

Friday, police identified Justin Beck, 29, as the driver who died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road, not far from Crenshaw Elementary School.

Police said a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Beck, was heading east when it crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram.

"The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with police," Friday's update reads.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

Did you know Justin Beck? Email tributes or memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

