Why Powhatan's famous milkshake shop Mabel’s is closing

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Mabel's, a milkshake shop and cafe in Powhatan, is closing after more than a decade in business. The final day of service is October 17.

Owners Denali Willis and Brittney Kirby announced the closure on social media Monday, citing personal growth and evolving priorities as the driving factors behind their decision.

"Over the past six years, we have grown and changed tremendously as people. Our goals, priorities, and aspirations have evolved, and we have made the difficult decision that it is time to step away from Mabel's and give ourselves the opportunity to pursue what comes next," Willis and Kirby said.

Willis and Kirby purchased Mabel's in 2021.

"This decision was not made lightly. Mabel's has been such a significant part of our lives, and saying goodbye to something that has shaped so much of who we are is incredibly bittersweet. We are deeply grateful for the years we have had here and for every person who has been part of them," Willis and Kirby said.

The owners shared their gratitude to their team and community members of their support over the years.

"To every team member who has worked alongside us, whether you were with Mabel's for one week or ten years: thank you. You helped make this place what it was, and your time, hard work, and dedication have meant more to us than we can adequately say," Willis and Kirby said.

Mabel's

Willis and Kirby invited the community to celebrate one final weekend at Mabel's before it closes.

"We will continue serving our menu through our final day while supplies last, and we would love nothing more than to see the familiar faces that have made Mabel's so special over the years," Willis and Kirby said.

Those interested in purchasing restaurant equipment, furniture, decor, or other materials from Mabel's can send a direct message or email info@mabels.net to inquire about available inventory.

"Mabel's has been an incredible ride. It challenged us, shaped us, introduced us to wonderful people, and gave us memories we will carry with us long after the doors close. Thank you for allowing us to be part of this community and for making Mabel's part of your lives," Willis and Kirby said.

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