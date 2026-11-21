RICHMOND, Va. — The Texas Beach Bridge has reopened after four years, restoring public access to one of Richmond's crown jewels.
The 75-yard walkway crosses the Kanawha Canal and railroad tracks and offers the only safe and legal way to reach Texas Beach, a mile-long path of beloved beaches, rocks and trails.
The bridge had been closed since 2022, when an inspection found it was structurally unsafe for public use.
RELATED: Construction starts on Richmond's Texas Beach pedestrian bridge renovation
The concrete walkway has now been replaced with a metal one, and the stairway on the south end of the bridge has had significant work done.
The city says the work is nearly complete, but a few aesthetic touches are still needed. As a result, there could be more short-term closures before the end of the year.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected sometime in December.
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