Teenager accused in killing of Lucia Bremer to appear at court hearing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Tuesday morning court hearing will take place in Henrico County Circuit Court for the teenager charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in 2021.

Dylan Williams, 15, is being tried as an adult, and faces six charges including first-degree murder.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in March 2021 when police said Williams approached them and fatally shot Bremer.

CBS 6 does not normally publish the name of juveniles charged with crimes, but made the decision to publicize Williams's name after his case was moved from juvenile to circuit court.

Monday was supposed to be the start of a three-day jury trial, but that was postponed after a June hearing so that Williams could undergo a neuropsychological evaluation. The results of that evaluation should be discussed during Tuesday's hearing.

Following the June hearing, one of Williams's attorneys, Kevin Purnell, told CBS 6 that while his client was found competent to stand trial (after initially being found incompetent), he may have suffered head trauma as a child and the evaluation could provide insight on to what, if any, impact that may have on his mental condition.

Purnell said if the doctor found Williams processed things differently than others, it could provide new avenues of defense.

CBS 6 also spoke with criminal defense attorney Ed Riley, who is not associated with the case, who said this evaluation was made available by a law that went into effect in 2021 and added it is a new tool for handling cases that potentially involve mental health.

Riley said while in the past, defendants were deemed either sane or not, there could be "diminished capacity issues".

"If you have a mental illness that could have affected you at the time, although you may not be insane, that may have affected the decision-making process that allowed you to commit that offense," explained Riley.

Riley added it could be used to argue that a defendant — especially a younger one whose brain is still developing — does not meet the standards of a certain charge. For example, a judge or jury could deem a defendant does not meet the standard of a more serious charge, like first-degree murder, but does meet the standard for a lesser one, like manslaughter.

The new section of this law states:

"In any criminal case, evidence offered by the defendant concerning the defendant's mental condition at the time of the alleged offense, including expert testimony, is relevant, is not evidence concerning an ultimate issue of fact, and shall be admitted if such evidence (i) tends to show the defendant did not have the mental state required for the offense charged and (ii) is otherwise admissible pursuant to the general rules of evidence. For purposes of this section, to establish the underlying mental condition the defendant must show that his condition existed at the time of the offense and that the condition satisfies the diagnostic criteria for (a) a mental illness as defined in § 37.2-100, (b) a developmental disability or intellectual disability as defined in § 37.2-100, or (c) autism spectrum disorder as defined in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders of the American Psychiatric Association."

"It's still a little bit of a gray area and how exactly it's going to be utilized," Riley said. "But it should not lead to a 'not guilty' in and of itself. It's still something that the jury would consider. And then they would determine whether there's guilt or innocence."

CBS 6 will be at Tuesday's hearing and provide updates as they become available.