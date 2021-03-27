Slain student Lucia Bremer 'radiated happiness' and was ‘kind to everyone,' principal says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lucia Bremer, the teenage girl killed in Henrico's Far West End Friday afternoon, is being remembered as a student who "radiated happiness" and was "brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone," according to officials at the school she attended.

Quioccasin Middle School Principal Melanie Phipps wrote an email to student, parents and staff Saturday afternoon about the "heartbreaking loss" that "shocked and saddened our community."

Provided by Bremer Family Lucia Bremer



Principal: 'Lucia was wise beyond her years'

Dear Griffin Family:

With her family’s permission, I am heartbroken and devastated to share news that has shocked and saddened our community. As you may know, our 8th grade student Lucia Bremer died on Friday. Words can barely begin to describe the tragedy and loss for our community and beyond, but I will try.

Lucia was funny. She loved to tell jokes and made people laugh. She was an amazing public speaker, and you would just listen in awe as she spoke. Lucia was wise beyond her years. Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler. Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room. In fact, her mother told me that Lucia’s name means “light”, which is just the perfect way to describe her. She radiated happiness, and she loved our school.

Earlier today, the QMS faculty met to hear this news together, and to continue forming our plans to meet everyone’s needs for this weekend, and when we return to school on Monday.

In this time of physical distancing, the impact of grieving alone can increase the chances of anxiety, depression, and complicated grief, so it is even more critical to make connections for our students and families. We don’t have to pretend that we’re not tremendously affected by this.

On Sunday (March 28), we plan to have an opportunity for our staff, students and families to grieve and support one another in a safe, virtual space. Please show your support by wearing gray and white, two of Lucia’s favorite colors.

I will continue to provide updates on the student and staff supports that will be available for school on Monday. Also, our school will have an additional police presence on Monday, which we appreciate to ensure that everyone feels safe on what we know will be a most difficult day.

I am so sorry to be sharing this heartbreaking message. Thank you for keeping Lucia, her family and those involved in this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if there is something you’d like me to know.

With Griffin love,

Melanie Phipps

Principal

WTVR Friends gather to leave flowers and mourn Lucia Bremer.

Girl shot walking in West End subdivision

The 13-year-old was walking with a friend along Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision around 4:30 p.m. when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer, according to police. Bremer was pronounced deceased later that evening.

The gunman ran away from the shooting scene.

On Saturday, March 27, police were seen taking someone from a home on nearby Falconbridge Drive into custody.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the home on Falconbridge Drive is the home of a person of interest in the shooting.

Henrico Police later confirmed the information.

"Henrico Police has the person in custody responsible for yesterday's homicide. During the early afternoon hours, Henrico detectives took a juvenile male into custody after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, will be transported, and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "

Police have also not yet said what may have prompted the shooting.

Girl's slaying was 'senseless act of gun violence,' family says

Bremer's family posted about their daughter on the Liberty Tree Farm Facebook page.

"Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26," the post read. "Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks."

The farm is registered to Lucia's father Jonathan Bremer, according to state business filings.

This continues to be a developing story. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5794.